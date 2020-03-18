TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with a Lincoln County police department are stepping up to help those most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.
In worry amid the rapidly growing spread of COVID-19, people are rushing to pick up prescriptions and other items but there may be many seniors avoiding getting out and being around crowds. Officers with the Troy Police Department are stepping up to help but have had to work around some complications.
"We want to help our community in any way we possibly can," Detective Tony Steward with the Troy Police Department said.
The Troy Police Department offered to run to the pharmacy or grocery store for older adults who didn't want to leave their homes.
"I think it's a great idea, I really do.Something that needs to be done,” senior citizen Terry Truden said. “Behind closed doors in neighborhoods in Troy there may be older adults too worried about catching the coronavirus, to leave their homes."
But that idea of using police officers in their police cars as a delivery service to the pharmacy hit a snag.
"What we've kind of run into is that there may be some HIPPA issues that we're going to have to work around as far as medication is concerned," Steward said.
Strangers are not allowed to pick up a prescription for others so police officers are rethinking the offer and may still be able to help seniors get their prescriptions but in a different manner.
"So maybe it's a situation where we can just pick the individuals up and take them to the pharmacy and let them get their own medication and we just take them home," Steward said.
The department said Walgreens is working with them to come up with the best system.
If any seniors in Troy needs help, they can call the police department's non emergency phone number at 636-528-4725.
