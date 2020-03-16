LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Troy Police Department is offering to help senior members of the community who are at the highest risk for COVID-19.
Troy police said they will help those high-risk community members if they need to pick up a prescription or personal supplies. Both on-duty and off-duty officers have volunteered their time to pick up and deliver these items.
If you need this kind of help, contact the non-emergency line at 636-528-4725.
Additionally, if you are calling emergency responders, please advise the operator if you are feeling any flu-like symptoms.
“We live in a great community. Times like this help pull us together and we are able to see how lucky we truly are to have a community that rallies around one another to get through any crisis. We at the Troy Police Department, have no doubt that we will pull through this crisis and be stronger and more united than ever,” the police department said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.