LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Troy, Mo. woman was killed in a fiery crash in St. Charles County Thursday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Katrina Tutor, 37, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 east of Prospect in Lake Saint Louis. She lost control and hit a concrete block around 8 a.m. The car then overturned and caught on fire.
Tutor was pronounced dead on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.