TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Troy, Mo. woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing pain medication from her terminally-ill daughter and abusing her.
Carol Ballweg is charged with stealing a controlled substance and abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person.
Police say she is caretaker of her 20-year-old terminally-ill daughter who is in hospice care. Doctors for her daughter told police they had made hotline calls about the care of Ballweg’s daughter and that Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had been investigating.
The staff at Troy Family Practice said Ballweg’s daughter had been prescribed Fentanyl and Oxycodone and said that on several occasions, Ballweg requested they be refiled earlier than required.
Because they were worried about Ballweg’s daughter, doctors performed a urine screening, which showed no signs that the prescribed medications were in her system. Police said doctors then decided to not fill the prescriptions going forward.
Medical staff also told officers that Ballweg’s daughter had developed bedsores.
Troy police officers searched Ballweg’s home on Tuesday. During the search, police said Ballweg admitted that she has an opioid addiction and was using the Oxycodone prescribed to her daughter.
Ballweg is being charged on a $100,000 cash-only bond is instructed to not have contact with her daughter when she is released from jail.
