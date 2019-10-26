TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who broke into cars in a subdivision in Troy, Mo. recently.
Police said the suspect is responsible for car break-ins in the Hampton Subdivision.
Police said car break-ins are on the rise in the city and are asking residents to keep their cars locked and valuables out of sight.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call police.
