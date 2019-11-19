TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- A 53-year-old man has plead guilty to multiple federal charges after being caught exposing himself in front of a young girl inside a Troy, Mo. home Friday.
In September of 2017, the Troy Police Department arrived to the 100 block of Harris Street after receiving a 911 call about a sexual assault. Once they arrived, a man said he walked in on his brother-in-law, Stewart Wells, with his pants down and his penis erected near his 9-year-old daughter's face. Detectives said the girl is disabled.
The 53-year-old reportedly had his hand on the girl's back with his pants down, the father said.
While being interrogated by detectives, Wells said he had a severe case of jock itch and pulled his pants down to scratch while helping her.
Wells pleaded guilty to soliciting oral sex from a disabled child and statutory sodomy. He was sentenced to 20 years, the department said.
