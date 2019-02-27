ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County have arrested a man connected to an incident in which a SWAT team was called to a mobile home complex Tuesday.
According to police, a domestic dispute occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Mark Twain Mobil Community in O’Fallon, Mo.
Police told News 4 they spotted one person with a gun near a residence and the caller left the scene of the incident. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.
Authorities said they are looking for Branden Johnson, 31, of Troy, Mo. He is wanted on warrants of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Wednesday, authorities said they had located the suspect and took him into custody.
