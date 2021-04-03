WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old man from Troy was killed in an overnight crash in Warren County.
Officials with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Jacob Pietzman was driving south on Bell Road north of Poor Boy Ranch Road in Wright City when he lose control at a right curve around 3 a.m. Saturday. The car crossed the center line and went off to the left of the sideway and overturned multiple times. Pietzman was pronounced dead on the scene.
