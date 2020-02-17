Troy, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Offensive graffiti was scribbled on cars in the Metro East over the weekend.
The homophobic slurs were found written across car windows off Riggin Road in Troy, Illinois Sunday morning. The victims told News 4 there were around a dozen cars hit in the neighborhood.
All the messages appeared to have been written in paint markers, which came off the windows easily.
Police are currently investigating.
