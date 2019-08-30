MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in custody after police say a domestic abuse situation led him to drive his truck into a business and flee officers.
Just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Jason Zajac and a woman were in a truck in the 2500 block of Vandalia Street in Maryville.
The woman leapt from the vehicle while it was driving and ran for help. Zajac reportedly drove the truck into the parking lot of the Maryville CrossFit and drove into several parked cars.
He then backed up and rammed the truck completely into the front of the building where several people were standing, causing heavy damage.
Officers say Zajac then drove the truck around the building and rammed into the rear of the CrossFit gym.
A Maryville officer tried to apprehend Zajac but he fled, nearly hitting the officer in the process.
After a short pursuit, Zajac drove off of Formosa Road in Troy and into a cornfield. Police were able to apprehend him and he is being held in the Madison County Jail.
He’s facing four counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
