TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Troy hospital has requested a field hospital from the Lincoln County Health Department as area hospitals enter a critical phase.
Mercy Hospital Lincoln is requesting a field hospital that will offer an area to hold patients as the hospital fills up due to COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"We are urging residents to be smart and take steps to protect each other. PLEASE social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. We need your help," the health department urged county residents.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, 82 percent of hospital beds in St. Louis area hospitals are full.
