BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Frank and Candice Jackson turn on the oven and a small space heater to heat their apartment at Bridgeport Crossing Apartments.
From frigid mornings to sweltering nights, the Jacksons' apartment has not had working heat or AC since they moved in last July. It’s owned by troubled T.E.H. Realty, the center of numerous News 4 investigations. The Jacksons moved into the apartment for the school district and now they are stuck.
They stopped paying rent in October after repeated request for heat.
“There are several things wrong with the apartment and nothing has been addressed,” said Candice Jackson.
[RELATED: More than 30 residents of Bridgeton apartment owned by T.E.H. Realty don’t have heat]
That’s why they were shocked last month when T.E.H. Realty sued the couple over back rent. They are one of several tenants being sued by T.E.H.
The irony is T.E.H. Realty is not paying their own bills. News 4 has reported repeatedly on unpaid bills from the property owner. Missouri American Water said the water might be turned off at Bridgeport Crossing because the owners had not paid the bill in months. MSD lists T.E.H. Realty as one of their top ten delinquent companies and trash piled up at their property in south St. Louis when they failed to pay the trash bill.
[RELATED: Senator Hawley tours one of T.E.H. Realty's worst properties in St. Louis area]
New signs are now posted around Bridgeport Crossing saying the property is no longer under T.E.H. management but no on at the leasing office was available to answer when residents like the Jacksons can expect their heat to be turned back on.
[RELATED: Residents at troubled Bridgeton apartment complex say they had no water Thursday morning]
According to Missouri State law, there are certain instances a tenant can withhold rent. Here is information from St. Louis County Court.
If you have notified your landlord of housing code violations that make your home unsafe or unsanitary and your landlord has not made the repairs within a reasonable amount of time, you may choose to withhold your rent. Before you withhold your rent, you should notify your landlord in writing that you intend to do so. Date the letter and address it to your landlord. Make a photocopy of the letter and keep it with your important papers. Send your letter to your landlord via certified mail, return receipt requested. By sending it certified mail, return receipt requested, you will receive a receipt which proves you mailed the letter to your landlord and your landlord received the letter. Withholding your rent creates the possibility of your landlord filing a lawsuit against you. Ordinarily, a tenant may not withhold rent due to minor housing code violations. Withholding your rent should be used as a last resort. You should try to talk to a lawyer before withholding your rent. If you withhold your rent, you should deposit the money you are withholding into a special savings account called an “escrow” account. Once your landlord makes the repair, you must pay the landlord the withheld rent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.