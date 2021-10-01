ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Reign nightclub in downtown St. Louis is being ordered to close for one year by St. Louis officials.

City of St. Louis suspends liquor license of downtown nightclub Reign A downtown nightclub that's been the scene of several shootings in the last year will have its liquor license temporarily suspended.

The establishment must close by October 31, city officials announced Friday. The announcement comes three weeks after a nuisance hearing. Nearby residents say they believe Reign is contributing to violence in downtown St. Louis. Some club goers, however, say the push by some downtown residents to close the club is racist.

Reign previously had its liquor license suspended until late September.