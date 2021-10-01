ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Reign nightclub in downtown St. Louis is being ordered to close for one year by St. Louis officials.

Residents say Reign nightclub needs to go while the club's liquor license is on the line Violence that downtown St. Louis continues to experience is becoming threatening to the city's bottom line. An alderman tells News 4, major companies are threatening to move out of downtown if things don't change.

The establishment must close by October 31, city officials announced Friday. The announcement comes three weeks after a nuisance hearing. Nearby residents say they believe Reign is contributing to violence in downtown St. Louis. Some club goers, however, say the push by some downtown residents to close the club is racist.

Reign previously had its liquor license suspended until late September.