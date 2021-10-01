ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Reign nightclub in downtown St. Louis is being ordered to close for one year by St. Louis officials.
Violence that downtown St. Louis continues to experience is becoming threatening to the city's bottom line. An alderman tells News 4, major companies are threatening to move out of downtown if things don't change.
The establishment must close by October 31, city officials announced Friday. The announcement comes three weeks after a nuisance hearing. Nearby residents say they believe Reign is contributing to violence in downtown St. Louis. Some club goers, however, say the push by some downtown residents to close the club is racist.
Reign previously had its liquor license suspended until late September.
A downtown nightclub that's been the scene of several shootings in the last year will have its liquor license temporarily suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.