MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Many people are finding ways to enjoy the outdoors this holiday weekend. Boaters are out on the Mississippi river-- so are state troopers.
For some, 2020 has delivered almost every twist and turn. None of us could have ever imagined thanks to the coronavirus.
That's not stopping, Kelly Haynes and her family from being together.
"My daughter and grandchildren are here from Chicago. So, they can get a little boating time as well," Haynes said.
The Haynes family has 30 years of experience boating on the Mississippi river.
"We are going to take the boat up with some other friends later. So, we can go down to the boat house and have dinner, drinks and dance to a band named Jim Bo," she continued.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has its own kind of dance to do too.
"We are going to really be looking out for safety violations and people operating in a reckless or careless manner," said Cpl. Dustin Duffie with MSHP.
Troopers expect a busier memorial day weekend than usual.
"You know people have been couped up in their houses for several months now and this is the first nice weekend and first weekend for the boating season. I think people are ready to get out," Duffie said.
By now, most people are familiar with the rules for social distancing of 10 or fewer people in a business. But Duffie said the same thing applies on boats.
There comes a challenge.
"It's going to be on those boaters or the owners of those vessels to make sure people are properly spaced apart and being responsible that way," he said. "We can't be everywhere at once and looking at every single boat."
