EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are combing through a neighborhood near East St. Louis searching for a suspect after a trooper was shot Friday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 spotted police officers surrounding a home near Caseyville Ave and North 42nd Street around 6 a.m.
Illinois State Police told News 4 that a trooper was shot while trying to serving a warrant. The trooper was taken to an area hospital for his treatment.
News 4 spotted officers enter the home and take three people into custody.
Tactical units are still on scene towards the back of the home.
Several police agencies including Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police and tactical units are on scene.
This is developing story. News 4 is working to learn more information about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.