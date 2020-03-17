JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.
The trooper was struck at the intersection of Old Highway 21 and Highway A around 2 p.m.
He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver that struck the trooper suffered serious injuries but non-life threatening.
