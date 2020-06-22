ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being hit while responding to help another trooper Monday morning.
The trooper was responding to assist another trooper after they had taken suspects into custody following a pursuit, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The trooper was traveling on Mexico Road with the vehicles' lights and sirens on when she was struck while going through the intersection at Mexico and Mid Rivers Drive.
The trooper has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Three other people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was made available.
