ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A triple shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis.
Police said the shooting took place in the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
After being shot, the male victims showed up to the hospital with the non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.
No other information has been released.
