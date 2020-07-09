ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A trio is being sought after a St. Louis County middle school was broken into and vandalized on July 6.
Police released surveillance video showing three suspects accused of breaking into Margaret Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m.
Police said the suspects stole several thousand dollars of school property and vandalized the inside of the building. Two of the suspects allegedly returned around 10 p.m. and took more school property, including musical instruments.
Anyone who can recognize any of the suspects is urged to call Detective Walton at 314-615-4156 or email twalton@stlouisco.com.
