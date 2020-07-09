Surveillance video shows three suspects who broke into Margaret Buerkle Middle School in St. Louis County. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Det. Walton at 314-615-4156.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A trio is being sought after a St. Louis County middle school was broken into and vandalized on July 6.

Police released surveillance video showing three suspects accused of breaking into Margaret Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects stole several thousand dollars of school property and vandalized the inside of the building. Two of the suspects allegedly returned around 10 p.m. and took more school property, including musical instruments.

Anyone who can recognize any of the suspects is urged to call Detective Walton at 314-615-4156 or email twalton@stlouisco.com.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.