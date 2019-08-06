ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Phillips 66 gas station parking lot in south st. Loius early Tuesday morning.
Officers received a call for a "hold-up" at Broadway and Lemp. The three victims, all males in their mid-to-late 20s, claimed they were stopped by four suspects when the suspects blocked their vehicle in by maneuvering their own gold vehicle in the victims’ path. The suspects pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property.
After getting the victims' property, the suspects got in their vehicle and drove off, firing shots as they fled. Nobody was injured.
Shortly after 4 a.m., officers found the suspect vehicle in the 5100 block of Vernon where they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. However, the suspect vehicle fled.
Officers pursued the vehicle into Illinois, where they lost sight of it. The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied in the area of 9th and Gross in East St. Louis.
