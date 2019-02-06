SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) --- A pair of 13-year-old-boys were robbed by a group of thieves in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the teens were walking through Lafayette Park around 4:30 p.m. when they were approached by a group young boys asking to use a cellphone.
After one of the victims refused to let them use his phone, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded the phone.
The trio then fled on foot with both phones, according to police.
No one was injured during the robbery. Police said the suspects are believed to be between the ages of 13-16 years old.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is going.
