ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) – A trio of bald eagles along the Mississippi River is seeing parenting success.
Valor I, Valor II and Starr are described by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a breeding group of bald eagles that live along the river in Illinois.
The original group, which included Valor I, Valor II and nesting female Hope, formed in 2013. After Hope was killed by another eagle in March 2017, Starr joined the males as the nesting female.
In mid-February 2018, Starr laid two eggs with the support of Valor I and Valor II but only one of the eaglets successfully fledged. Last year, she laid three eggs that all successfully fledged. This year, Starr laid her first egg on Valentine’s Day and two more followed within a few days.
The group takes turn incubating the eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.