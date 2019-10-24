EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people have been indicted for alleged corruption at a non-profit in East St. Louis.
Leonard Johnson, 33, of St. Louis, Jeremy Turner, 31 of Dallas, Texas and Tiffany Taylor, 37, of Maryville were issued separate federal indictments for crimes associated with the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, a non-profit that receives federal funds.
The latest indictments come two months after the former executive director of the non-profit, Christopher Coleman, pleaded guilty to embezzling over $250,000 from the organization in 2016 and 2017.
In the indictments, Johnson and Turner are accused of aiding and abetting Coleman’s embezzlement and making false statements to law enforcement. Coleman allegedly directed Neighborhood House funds to business entities controlled by the defendants. There was allegedly $24,000 transferred to Johnson under the business name “JCS Consulting” and over $40,000 to turned under the business name “Teach Me Technology, LLC.” After getting the money, both men reportedly used it to make cash payments back to Coleman.
Taylor is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent. In her indictment, officials allege that from 2015 to 2018 Neighborhood House provided fiscal support services for the administration of federal grant funds to an after-school program in the Cahokia School District. The indictment alleges that a significant number of Apple products were purchased by the non-profit and provided to people associated with the after-school program. Taylor, who was a grant manager and writer for the school district, then allegedly lied to an agent by denying she had requested the Apple watches.
According to authorities, embezzling from an organization that receives federal funds is a felony offense. It is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 find. Making a false statement to a federal agent carries a maximum $250,000 find and five years in prison.
