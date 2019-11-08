GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two 19-year-olds and a juvenile believed to be responsible for around 150 vehicle burglaries were charged after a joint investigation in the Metro East.
During the early morning hours Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several vehicle burglary reports in the W. Delmar area of Godfrey. The vehicles that were burglarized were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items, such as change and personal effects, were taken. Other things taken include guns and a crossbow.
Officials said two vehicles were also reported stolen in the area.
The sheriff’s office said they gathered information to link the suspects to other incidents that appeared to be related within Alton Police Department’s jurisdiction. The departments then began working together to identify suspects.
During the evening Thursday, authorities recovered one of the stolen vehicles in Alton and took four subjects into custody. Three out of the four were charged Thursday night and one subject was released. Of the three, two are adults and one is a juvenile.
The juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center with offenses to motor vehicles, burglaries and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Keisha Nicole Lytle, 19, and Deandre M. Gilmore, 19, were each charged with eight counts of offenses relating to motor vehicles and burglaries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the joint investigation revealed the suspects were responsible for an estimated 150 vehicle burglaries in the Godfrey/Alton area over the last week. Authorities believe majority of the incidents were either unreported or unknown to the victims because no forced entry was made into the vehicles.
Both Lytle and Gilmore have a bond of $100,000.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office reminded the public to lock their vehicles when they are unoccupied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.