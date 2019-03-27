OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Overland Police Department has charged three men in connection with a robbery that left a victim badly beaten.
On March 21, detectives say Sean Pelanttini arrived to a home in 9500 block of Midland and pretended to be a police officer to get the victim to open the door. Pelattini, accompanied by Jermaine Richmond and Calvin Shaw, forced their way into the home.
According to police, one of the suspects tied up the victim, knocked them to floor before beating them. While the victim was tied up, the trio ransacked his house and stole the victim's money.
All three men were arrested later, according to police.
Police said the robbery was not random and that one of the suspects knew the victim.
Pelattini, Richmond, and Shaw were each charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping.
No additional information has been released.
