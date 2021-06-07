ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police arrested three people accused of robbing and firing gunshots at two people they had met to buy clothing from in downtown St. Louis.
Police said Robert Hill, Curtis Reed and Kadezja Lewis were meeting with two people in the 1100 block of Lucas on June 3 to purchase clothing. During the transaction, police say, an argument occurred and the three suspects ended up robbing two others. As they were leaving the scene, one of the fired multiple gunshots at them.
Nearby officers heard the gunfire and were eventually able to make an arrest, where the victim's stolen property was found.
Hill, Reed and Lewis are charged with robbery, armed criminal action, assault and property damage, as the bullets caused damage to a nearby business. Nobody was injured in the gunfire.
