SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three men are in custody after robbing a pizza shop owner and then leading officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.
Police said the trio committed the robbery in St. Louis City in the 900 block of Iron just before 2 p.m.
The suspects then reportedly fled with city officers behind them before their car crashed into a curb and they ran off near I-55 and Weber in south St. Louis County.
The three suspects, ages 19, 20 and 23, were arrested a short time later, just before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, a gun was recovered.
An officer suffered a cut on his hand during the foot pursuit and is expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing.
