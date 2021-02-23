ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken into custody following a police chase from St. Charles County to the City of St. Louis overnight.
Few details have been released, but News 4 was at Interstate 70 and West Florissant in north St. Louis after the pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle crashing. The suspect vehicle appeared to hit a curb and one of its tires came off.
It is unknown why officers were chasing the car. News 4 will update this story as more details are released.
