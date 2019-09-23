ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was hit with a cane and robbed in Midtown St. Louis Sunday morning.
Police said the 20-year-old was in the 3700 block of Lindell around 9:40 a.m. when three teens approached her. One of the suspects reportedly hit her in the back with a cane and then the trio announced a robbery.
The woman gave the teens her car keys and cell phone. The victim then left and called police.
Officers canvassed the area and discovered the victim’s vehicle had been stolen. It was later found in the 1000 block of Leonard.
Two teen girls, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody in the 3300 block of Franklin and remanded to the juvenile courts, according to police. The third suspect, who reportedly escaped, was described as a 13-year-old boy.
Police said they also found the victim’s cell phone.
The victim refused medical attention.
