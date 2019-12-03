GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people are in custody after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of Apple products from Walmart.
An officer with the Glen Carbon Police Department stopped a suspicious vehicle outside of a business on Junction Drive near Walmart during the early morning hours on Nov. 21.
The officer allegedly found more than $15,000 of unopened Apple products inside the vehicle. Police said their investigation revealed the trio went to several Walmart stores the previous day, including ones in Litchfield and Highland. According to police, additional work by Det. Steve Deist showed the unopened products found in the car were from a Walmart in Taylorville.
Following the investigation, Cierra Little, 33, Mario Dickson, 19, and Marvin Bailey Jr., 19, all of St. Louis, were charged with felony retail theft and felony possession of stolen merchandise.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.
