NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Thursday that Trinity Catholic High School will close its doors after the current school year.
The Catholic High School Association of the Archdiocese of St. Louis made the very difficult decision to close Trinity Catholic High School after completing a feasibility review of the school’s operations, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said.
A steady and dramatic drop in enrollment and the significant infrastructure needs to maintain the building, which was built in 1959 paid a role in the closure.
Current students will receive support and guidance for transitioning to other Catholic high schools which best suit their specific needs. Any family with any questions can reach out by emailing communications@archstl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.