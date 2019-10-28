EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The City of Edwardsville and Village of Glen Carbon will move trick-or-treating to Friday.
The towns were originally supposed to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 30 but because the forecast showed an 80 percent chance of rain and very low temperatures, the decision was made to move it to Friday, Nov. 1.
Trick-or-treating traditionally takes place the day before Halloween in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon because the towns come together for a Halloween Parade on Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.