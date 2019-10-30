EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There are trick-or-treat changes in the Metro East this year.
In Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, ghouls and goblins will hit the street on Nov. 1. The towns were originally supposed to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 30 but because the forecast showed an 80 percent chance of rain and very low temperatures, the decision was made to move it to Friday, Nov. 1.
Trick-or-treating traditionally takes place the day before Halloween in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon because the towns come together for a Halloween Parade on Oct. 31.
In Wood River, a night of trick-or-treating will be added on Friday, Nov. 1. On Oct. 31, trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. for children 12 and under. Then, a day later, trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the city.
