ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a long day of testimony at the federal courthouse on Wednesday, as the trial began against three St. Louis City police officers accused of beating one of their own.

Luther Hall, who is black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017. According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.

Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are the officers on trial in the case. Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to covering up the attack, and Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall.

The prosecutor and three defense attorneys representing the three officers were questioning each witness on Wednesday. Hall's partner, who is white, testified saying he was also working undercover and arrested by three black officers the night of the protests.

The US attorney asked that officer if he was hit, kicked, pushed or struck. The officer said no, and called his arrest textbook. An attorney for one of the officers noted Hall's partner had his hands up and walked toward the officers when he was arrested, trying to draw a contrast to Hall, saying he hid in a dark area.

Also questioned was a St. Louis American photographer who took a photo of Hall on the ground, shown in the video above. The defense for the three officers went through his photos frame by frame to determine whether the photographer could actually tell which officers made contact with officer Hall, and whether the photographer could see if Hall had his hands up. The photographer did not see that.

Hall himself didn't testify on Wednesday.