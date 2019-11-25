Trial date set in fatal Russian roulette-style shooting of off-duty officer Katlyn Alix

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A trial date has been set for a former St. Louis police officer for the fatal shooting of St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix.

On Monday, a judge set the jury trial to begin March 23, 2020 for former officer Nathaniel Hendren in the case of Alix's manslaughter. Police say Hendren and Alix were playing a Russian roulette-type game when Hendren's shot Alix in the chest during his turn. She later died from her injures. She was 24 years old.

A third officer was at Hendren's apartment with them at the time of the shooting but was in a separate room. Charging documents say Hendren’s partner told Hendren and Alix that they shouldn’t play with guns, and the partner "didn't want to have any part of it."

Alix was off-duty that day. Hendren and the other officer were on-duty. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told News 4 they were not in their assigned district.

On April 29, Hendren pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge for the shooting death of Alix.