CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing one woman and sexually assaulting two others at a religious supply store near St. Louis will go to trial next year.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the trial for 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, of Imperial, was scheduled Friday for Oct. 13, 2020.
Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and multiple other counts.
Prosecutors allege Bruce entered at a Catholic Supply store in Ballwin on Nov. 19 and made two women in the store perform sex acts. He is accused of killing 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, of House Springs, after she refused his demands.
Bruce also is charged in an attack on a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman in her home near Hillsboro two months before the store attack.
He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.