ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The trial date for the man accused of killing Angie Housman in 1993 has been set.
Earl Cox will go on trial for Housman's murder on April 12, 2021.
Cox is accused of kidnapping the 9-year-old after she got off the school bus. Authorities said he took Housman to a secured area in St. Charles, sexually assaulted her and left her tied to a tree to die.
Investigators said DNA evidence connected Cox, who was deemed a “sexually dangerous person” at one point, to the case.
Cox was initially charged with murder, kidnapping and sodomy in the case. In October of 2019, s grand jury came down with an indictment that omitted the kidnapping charge that was initially filed by prosecutors.
The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar previously told News 4 his office was looking into the possibility that Cox did not act alone.
In November, Cox's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Cox also waived his formal arraignment.
Lohmar says his office will decide whether or not to pursue the death penalty at a hearing on May 4.
