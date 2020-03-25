ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Treats Unleashed officials announced the start of same-day delivery for pet parents around the area.
The store is offering curbside pickup and delivery of pet food, treats and toys to make it easier for pet owners around the St. Louis area amid the current stay-at-home order.
You can call your neighborhood store and place an order and teams members will deliver products to your home. Click here to learn more.
