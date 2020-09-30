HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The antiviral drug remdesivir was given an emergency-use authorization for treating COVID-19, but currently there are no FDA-approved drugs specifically for battling the virus.
A drug undergoing clinical trials in the St. Louis region may be the first.
"This trial is aimed at fighting the virus before it can actually harm a person," said Dr. Larry Reed.
Reed is with Healthcare Research Network in Hazelwood and is the principal investigator for a clinical trial on a potential COVID-19 treatment. The trial involves a monoclonal antibody, which is a lab-made version of the proteins naturally produced by the immune system. It's hoped the antibodies can prevent the virus from entering a cell and starting the infection process.
Healthcare Research Network is looking for adults 18 and older who don't have severe respiratory problems to sign up for the clinical trial. They're looking specifically for people who may regularly coming in close contact with someone with the virus.
"People who have someone in their household who has tested positive for the virus. So this puts them at an increased chance of having the virus or being exposed to the virus themselves," said Reed.
Reed said participants are warned that they should continue to be cautious and practice all the standard safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask and using social distancing because they won't know whether they received the drug or a placebo.
Anyone interesting in participating in the study can call Healthcare Research Network at 314-972-9600.
