ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hip-Hop artist Travis Scott has announced the second leg of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, which includes a stop in St. Louis.
The “Sicko Mode” artist will be performing at the Enterprise Center Monday, February 18. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 20 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on LiveNation.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or by calling 800-745-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.