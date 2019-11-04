EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers traveling from Illinois to Missouri will encounter lane closures on westbound Interstate 55/70 in East St. Louis Monday.
Two right lanes of the roadway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. near milepost 3.2, on the bridge between Illinois Route 203 and Exchange Avenue.
During the lane closures, crews will repair an expansion joint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.