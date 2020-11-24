ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, local health officials are strongly discouraging people from traveling or gathering in large groups.
Leaders with the pandemic task force worry large gatherings for the holiday will tip the scales just enough in our hospitals that doctors will have to start deciding who gets help and who may not. St. Louis County released a study that says about 95 percent of residents are still at risk for being infected.
Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology launched an interactive map that uses real-time data to show the risk of attending events of various sizes in different places in the United States. The risk level is the estimated chance, 0 - 100 percent, that at least one COVID-19 positive individual will be present at an event in a county, given the size of the event.
Using an event size of 10 people, here's a look at the risk numbers as of Tuesday morning:
MISSOURI
- St. Louis City - 24%
- St. Louis County - 32%
- St. Charles County - 39%
- Jefferson County - 37%
- Franklin County - 30%
METRO EAST
- St. Clair County - 32%
- Madison County - 40%
- Monroe County - 43%
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic task force is urging people to be responsible if they do decide to see family on Thanksgiving.
"There's a lot of virus circulating out there right now and if you get together in a large group of people you're definitely increasing your probability of contracting COVID, " said Garza. "And then either becoming sick and hospitalized yourself or becoming one of those asymptomatic carriers and then unwittingly passing it on to more vulnerable people."
Dr. Garza says new data shows the St. Louis region saw about 6,000 more deaths between March and November than it's used to seeing in that time period--- an increase of 15 percent.
He calls those deaths collatoral damage of the virus, many of which are people who are putting off healthcare for things like heart attacks or strokes and end up dying.
