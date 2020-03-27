ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - For weeks now News 4 has been getting comments about screening, or the lack of screening for COVID-19, at Lambert International and other American airports.
At the moment there are no mandated health screenings. A St. Louis man that just returned from Africa was surprised at the lack of attention he received when reentering the United States. Martin Goebel builds high-end furniture in St. Louis, but delivers it across the globe. In mid-March he built a one-of-a-kind throne that needed to be hand-delivered and reassembled in Zambia.
"This was a gift at the end of a business deal to the tribal queen. We created a throne," he said.
On his way to Zambia, Goebel stopped in Ghana. Where extensive measures were taken to disinfect the plane.
"It was unbelievable with the fogging they did, people coming in with full masks," he said.
In South Africa, he had another layover.
"In the case of South African customs, there were large screens that were all heat-sensitive," he said.
Those screens took Goebel's temperature. He said screening in Zambia was quite extensive.
"Before customs questioned you significantly, they made you sit in an area to see who was coughing for 10 minutes. Once again, they had a temperature gun," he said.
On his way home he stopped in Abu Dhabi. He says before boarding a direct flight back to the US, nobody asked about his health. But they did ask about the wooden hippo and a souvenir rock in his possession.
"In Abu Dhabi I was screened by Homeland Security officials not about COVID-19, it was about a rock I had in my backpack," he said.
When he finally arrived in Washington D.C., he was shocked.
"No mention of COVID-19. I had five countries on my passport in 10 days and nobody said, 'You should be home for two weeks.' I'm doing it nonetheless," he said.
According to Customs and Border Patrol, agents are vigilant and work to identify and refer anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to the CDC or local health authorities for additional screening. Goebel saw none of that.
"Nothing whatsoever. The only thing stopping me from being on 10 flights in 10 days and walking around St. Louis doing whatever I want is me deciding I don't want to expose my friends and family or whomever I come in contact with," he said.
