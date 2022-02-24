Travel nurses express frustration as states consider capping agency pay

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis resident Kay Sebelski jumped into travel nursing back in March 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.
“People are willing to sacrifice leaving their home more because they’re going to go out and they’re going to double their salary, and they have more flexibility on the job, [and] they have an advocate,” said Sebelski.
Now, the ER nurse is working on her latest assignment in Tuba City, Arizona on an Indian reservation.
“In the 18 years that I’ve been working in medicine, fewer and fewer people are signing on to become a nurse because of the way that we’re treated as staff. Now, the pandemic just happens to exacerbate current problems,” said Sebelski. “We’re the boots on the ground, you need to support your troops.”
Hospitals have been increasingly relying on travel nursing agencies to staff their facilities throughout the pandemic. However, those same agencies are now coming under fire.
The American Hospital Association and members of Congress issued a letter on Jan. 27, asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate staffing agencies they believe are taking advantage of staffing shortages and inflating the prices they charge hospitals for their pool of nurses (i.e., price gouging).
“From the hospitals' point of view, yes the prices of travel nurses is going up, but from the agencies' point of view, it’s becoming harder to recruit nurses to go to these positions,” said Professor Kathleen Gillespie.
Gillespie is an Associate Professor of Health Management Policy at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice.
“We have increased demand and shrinking supply, so there’s going to be an increase in prices,” she said referring to nurse staffing.
News 4 asked the AHA for details on which staffing agencies they believe are conducting price gouging, but instead they referred to a statement issued by them, which does not indicate specific agencies.
The AHA has been concerned for more than a year that certain staffing agencies are taking advantage of the staff shortages created by the pandemic by inflating prices beyond competitive levels. This is occurring at a time when many hospitals and health systems are still facing immense financial constraints that are being exacerbated by these inflated prices. To maintain appropriate levels of care for patients, nearly every hospital in the county has been forced to hire temporary staff at some point during the pandemic, including nurses.
The AHA and many lawmakers are concerned about potential anticompetitive behavior from staffing agencies. These agencies are charging supracompetitive prices that cannot be readily justified by the high demand for nurses and other staff. For example, average pay for hospital travel nurses has more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to Prolucent Health, there has been a 67% increase in the advertised pay rate for travel nurses from January 2020 to January 2022, and hospitals are billed an additional 28%-32% over those pay rates by staffing firms. Some travel nurse staffing agencies are charging as high as $240 an hour or more.
Sebelski believes the accusations that agencies like the one she works for now may be price gouging is hard to believe.
“What they’re claiming is just false, and I keep digging and I’m not finding any proof in their accusations that these agencies are price gouging,” she said.
News 4 asked St. Louis Metro area hospital systems if they have experienced price gouging from travel nursing agencies. A BJC spokesperson says BJC, along with other systems across the country, has experienced a significant increase in staffing rates from agencies.
Missouri’s legislature joins a number of other states responding to concerns about price gouging, with a bill (House Bill 2605), which would cap how much travel nurses can make.
The bill states in part:
A supplemental health care services agency shall not bill or receive 2 payments from a health care facility at a rate higher than one hundred fifty percent of the sum of the average wage rate, plus a factor to incorporate payroll taxes for the applicable employee, if necessary.
Heidi Lucas, Director of the Missouri Nurses Association, says nurses across the state are angry.
“You can’t start out by saying they're heroes and turn around and try to cap their salaries two years later. I mean that’s a slap in the face to our nurses in the state of Missouri,” she said. “If you have an issue with the agency itself, go after the agency itself. Let’s not go after the nursing salaries or put that into law that folks who work for those organizations, their salaries are capped.”
AHA says it is not advocating for a cap on travel nurse wages, but they “have called upon the FTC to determine if there is anticompetitive conduct at the root of the tremendous price hikes.”
Felicia Hampton, who works for a nurse agency in the St. Louis region, says she testified earlier this week in Jefferson City against House Bill 2605.
“I’m concerned that many nurses may leave the field,” said Hampton. “We already have a nursing shortage and many nurses may leave the field. And it’s not about the money it’s the principal at this point.”
Hampton says nurses like her do not just leave hospitals or nursing homes to work at agencies for the sake of better pay. She says it is also because of the way some nurses feel they have been treated in their previous hospital setting.
“There are some facilities, they have substandard work environments. Some of the environments are toxic,” said Hampton.
“I think this is a good reminder that our nurses deserve to be treated fairly and to operate in facilities that are treating them well,” said Lucas.
Lucas says a typical nurse’s salary can run anywhere from $30,000 a year to $80,000 depending on the type of work they're doing. In some cases, people can almost double their salary working in an agency or remotely.
“Let’s not punish the nurse for choosing that path. Let’s look more at reimbursement rates to the hospitals so that they’re able to pay those higher wages to hospitals,” said Lucas. “Missouri has one of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country, and so first and foremost I would say working to fix that so hospitals and nursing homes can get a higher reimbursement rate from the federal government that’s equal to other states.”
BJC says compensation through its hospital system are comparable to other systems in the region, and the beginning hourly rate ($28/ hour) is competitive with the regional benchmark.
News 4 will update this story with information from other hospital systems as they become available.
