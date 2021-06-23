ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Travel agents are seeing a big increase in business as more Americans begin traveling again.
"The last three months have been crazy," said Robin Butler Leonard, who co-owns Polaris Travel with her sister. "We are booking a lot of business into the end of 2022 and 2023."
They started the business last year when the pandemic began. Now, they, like many other agents, and running into a new problem.
“People are having trouble navigating all the changing regulations based on what you need to do to get to a destination and then get out of it," said Butler Leonard.
For example, many European countries have different requirements for COVID-19 -- forms to fill out, vaccination requirements, and a COVID-19 test that must be taken within a certain time before you arrive and head home.
One challenge is timing out your COVID-19 test because many locations require results within 72 hours of traveling. Travel agents say those requirements are changing almost daily. That is one reason Butler Leonard is seeing her clients taking a different approach this year,
“We’re seeing many people wanting to book domestically," said Butler Leonard.
That, however, is creating another problem.
“The more premium resorts, they’re full, and the national parks are very, very full this year," said Butler Leonard.
Airbnbs and other private vacation rentals are also filling up fast. This comes as air travel is also on the rise nationwide.
Lambert International Airport has seen 11 straight weeks of growth, topping 105,000 passengers last year.
Butler Leonard said the key is booking early. “I really anticipate over the coming months it’s going to be really challenging to find things all over the world in 2022 because people are eager to travel, they’re ready to get out," said Butler Leonard.
Butler Leonard also recommends travel insurance more now than ever to protect yourself from the ever-changing restrictions.
