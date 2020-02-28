MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Trauma counselors will be made available for members of the Maryland Heights Community Center.
There will be two sessions for those who would like to speak with someone following Monday night’s deadly shooting inside the building.
The sessions will be held at the Government Center. The first session will take place Friday from 7-9 p.m., and the other session will occur on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
City officials told News 4 they hope to reopen the community center Monday.
Maria Lucas was working the front desk when she was shot and killed by a part-time janitor, according to police. Michael Honkomp, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
