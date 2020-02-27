(KMOV.com) - If you drive down any of the St. Louis-area interstates you might notice they’re looking a little trashy.
Fast food trash, beer cans, tries and mattresses, you can find it all along I-44, I-55, I-70 and I-64.
“There’s just trash everywhere,” said State Rep. Steve Butz, (St. Louis-D).
For years, Butz, a longtime South City resident, has been picking up trash along I-55 near Loughbourgh with other volunteers.
“We pick up this area at least three to four times a year and within just a few weeks it’s like you’ve never been here,” said Butz.
Now as a newly elected state representative he hopes he can work with MoDOT to fix the growing problem.
News 4 pointed out the large amount of trash along I-44 near Grand to MoDOT and they said right now their priorities are winter operations and pothole patching.
A spokesperson said they will still alert maintenance crews, but they admit the trash problem is bigger than MoDOT can handle.
Maintenance crews pick up trash throughout the year, but with a $6 million dollar budget statewide, they rely heavily on the Sponsor-a-Highway and Adopt-a-Highway programs.
A business can pay to sponsor a highway which then pays for crews or contractors to do the work. It’s free to adopt a highway, the cost is simply the volunteer hours. MoDOT will supply equipment like bags and safety gear. They are required to pick up trash at least four times a year.
Butz would like better oversight of the programs to ensure the volunteers are fulfilling their obligations. He also says funding and manpower are both issues impacting MoDOT.
MoDOT says if you simply want to help and pick up trash you still need to alert them because of safety concerns. The local coordinator can be reached at 314-275-1561 and if you do see a major issue with trash you are urged to call 1-888-ASK-MODOT.
If there is garbage or debris in the roadway drivers are also urged to call MoDOT. In those cases an emergency crew will come and pick that up. MoDOT will also hold a “Trash Bash” on April 25 along the I-270 corridor. Look out for details if you want to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.