Trash collections resume normal schedule despite some snowy streets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Trash collections in St. Louis and across the area are back to their normal schedules after delays and cancelations last week because of the snowstorm.
Most private trash haulers called off collections on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of hazardous conditions caused by the snow. Monday and Tuesday are the scheduled days for trash collection in St. Louis City; a spokesman said all normal collections were able to be done before the snowstorm hit on Wednesday. But he said recycling collections scheduled for Thursday and Friday had to be pushed back a day.
Fifi Keifer lives in south St. Louis and is one of several people who told News 4 today that their trash did not get collected last week.
"No it did not," she said.
A spokesman said the city Refuse Department is doing the best it can while being short-staffed and that more drivers are being hired.
The city said the Citizen Service Bureau received 62 calls about refuse and 128 about snow and ice, from mid-day Friday through mid-day Monday.
