In this Sunday, May 5, 2019 photo released by the University Connecticut, a mother duck stands with two of her ducklings on the UConn campus while UConn firefighters rescue other ducklings from a catch basin near the chemistry building in Storrs, Conn. Bystanders called the fire department after noticing the mother duck and two ducklings crying at the storm drain. (Capt. Steven Garvin/University of Connecticut Fire Department via AP)